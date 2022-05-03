Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Neenah has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Neenah stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Neenah has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $601.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $7,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

