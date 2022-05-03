Neenah (NP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

NYSE NP opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Neenah has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neenah by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

