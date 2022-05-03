Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.55 ($91.11).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €70.70 ($74.42) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €54.64 ($57.52) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($122.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

