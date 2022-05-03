NerdWallet, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 3rd (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet’s (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. NerdWallet had issued 7,250,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $130,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

NRDS stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

