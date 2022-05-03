NeuLion (TSE:NLN) Shares Up 0.9%

NeuLion, Inc. (TSE:NLN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.08. 3,382,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average session volume of 231,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08.
NeuLion Company Profile (TSE:NLN)
