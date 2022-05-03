NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,060,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 255,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

