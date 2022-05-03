NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 4.3%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 77,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 148,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

Get NexOptic Technology alerts:

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.