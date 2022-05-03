NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,881 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $166,275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. 10,411,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.52 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.