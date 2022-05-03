NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.15. 101,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 172,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.
NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)
