NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.15. 101,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 172,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

