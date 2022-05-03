NFTX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325,839.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.86 or 0.00280421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and $325,839.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,156 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars.

