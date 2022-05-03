NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 54,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ)
