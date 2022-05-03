Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $281,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 33,238,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,450,639. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

