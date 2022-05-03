Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.