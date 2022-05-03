Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,859. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.