Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,220. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.43.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

