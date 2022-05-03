Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $557.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,721. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

