Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $369,128.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.47 or 0.07383091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00262140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.00748725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00535888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00072045 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,852,308,990 coins and its circulating supply is 9,285,308,990 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.