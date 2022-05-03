NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. NN has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 274,619 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $714,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,042,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,667.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,914 shares of company stock worth $959,641 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NN by 370.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NN by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

