Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,377,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $512.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.05. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

