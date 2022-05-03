North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.20.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.90. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,409.90. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 131,296 shares of company stock worth $2,366,721.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

