NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 80,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 33,891,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

