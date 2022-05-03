NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70. American Express has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

