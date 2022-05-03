NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 110,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. 6,614,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.