Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lessened by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $11.05 on Tuesday, reaching $449.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.58 and its 200-day moving average is $402.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

