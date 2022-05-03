Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $999,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 309,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,033. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.