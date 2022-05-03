Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,734,000 after acquiring an additional 741,457 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 15,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,479. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

