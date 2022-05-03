Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.