Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $68.94 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

