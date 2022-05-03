Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,098 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $12,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 300,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

