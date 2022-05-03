Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,098 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $12,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 300,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $37.42.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.
About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
