Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 8,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

