NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.050-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.05-2.35 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

