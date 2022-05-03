NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

