Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 2,130,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,271 shares of company stock worth $5,695,945. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

