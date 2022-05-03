OctoFi Price Reaches $3.05 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00008091 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $46,811.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029402 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.