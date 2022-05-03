Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 602,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.26. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $305.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

