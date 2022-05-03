Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 0.6%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.98). 52,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 110,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.97).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.55 million and a PE ratio of 3.11.

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,088.42 ($6,356.55). Also, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,960 ($6,196.13). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,336.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.