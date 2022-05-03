Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Okta by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Okta by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Okta by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

