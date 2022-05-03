Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $2.68 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.