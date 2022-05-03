Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Cap of $554,298.17

Omnitude (ECOM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $554,298.17 and approximately $177,413.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029507 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

