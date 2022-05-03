ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.