ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.