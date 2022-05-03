Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.92 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 360,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,457. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

