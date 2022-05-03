Ontology Market Cap Reaches $395.54 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $395.54 million and $31.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002047 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00157541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.