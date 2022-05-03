Oppenheimer Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $155.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.62.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.99. Roku has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.