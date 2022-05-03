Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. 122,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,353. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

