Orcam Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,013 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,116,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 21,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. 6,555,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

