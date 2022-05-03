Orcam Financial Group Acquires Shares of 7,655 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 662.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,831. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

