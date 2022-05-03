Orcam Financial Group Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orcam Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 838,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $214.91 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

