Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $747.50.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

