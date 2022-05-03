Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90-10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OMI. Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

