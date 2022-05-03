Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of PPBI opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

